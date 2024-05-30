Venice 2024: Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Lady Gaga, and more to debut films

Venice Film Festival 2024 is eyeing a lot of trendy films to make their debut on the red carpet. The event, which will take place this August in the Italian city, might serve as the premiere stage for awaited projects that star beloved actors like Angelina Jolie,Brad Pitt,Johnny Depp, and Lady Gaga.

©GettyImages



Brad Pitt at the 2022 Venice Film Festival

Variety reports that a group of awaited films are almost guaranteed to be accepted at the festival, including “Maria,” the biopic starring Angelina Jolie depicting the life of Maria Callas, and “Joker: Folie a Deux,” starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix’s foil. The festival might also include a reunion between Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, with his new “Wolfs” also being in the mix. The two have been engaged in a legal battle that dates back to their divorce in 2016.

Other films in the mix include “Eden,” starring Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney, and Jude Law, “In the Hand of Dante,” starring Oscar Isaac, and, lastly, “Modi,” which is directed by Johnny Depp. If the film were to be accepted, it would mark Depp’s comeback to Venice, which welcomed him last year at the premiere of his film “Jeanne Du Barry.”

©GettyImages



Johnny Depp at the UK Premiere of “Jeanne Du Barry”

More details about this year’s Venice Film Festival

While there’s still no certainty regarding the films that will be ultimately selected to participate in the festival, it’s lining up to be an interesting year, filled with plenty of stars to walk the festival’s prestigious red carpet. Venice’s jury will be presided by French actress Isabelle Huppert.

Venice Film Festival is scheduled to run from August 28 through September 7th this year.