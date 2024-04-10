Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are crazy in love in Joker 2 trailer

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are starring in a disturbing romance. “Joker: Folie à Deux,” has shared its first trailer, teasing the much-awaited encounter of their two characters, Harley Quinn and the Joker.

©Courtesy of Warner Bros



The official poster for Joker 2

The trailer follows the two on their journey in Arkham Asylum, with the scenes teasing some musical moments while also blurring the lines between fantasy and reality. Notably, this version of Harley Quinn appears to be another inmate at Arkham, one who instantly takes an interest in Joker. In most comic book stories, Quinn meets Joker as his psychiatrist, with him slowly pushing her to lose her mind. “I’m nobody. I haven’t done anything with my life like you have,” says Quinn in the trailer.

“Joker: Folie à Deux,” is the sequel to “Joker,” an incredibly successful film that resulted in Phoenix winning his first Academy Award. The film shows the origins of Batman’s most famous villain, the Joker, who’s called Arthur Fleck this iteration. The story follows him as a struggling stand-up comedian who leads an incredibly unhappy and lonely existence.

You can watch the trailer for “Joker 2” below.

Todd Phillips and Phoenix on their love for Arthur

The “Joker” was initially meant to be a single film, but director Todd Phillips and Phoenix were too interested in the character to not revisit him once more. “We loved the character of Arthur too much, but we didn’t want to jinx the [original] movie,” said Phillips, per Variety. “We cast Gaga because she’s magic.”

While the movie has been teased as a musical, Phillips believes the film occupies are more complex sphere. “I like to say it’s a movie where music is an essential element,” he said. “It doesn’t veer too far from the first film. Arthur has music in him. He has a grace to him.”

“Joker 2” is premiering this October 4th in theaters.