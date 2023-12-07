Adele discusses her nerves when Lady Gaga showed up to her show

Adele has had an incredible year. Following the release of her album “30” in 2021, the singer has been preparing her residency in Las Vegas, which kicked off in late 2022. Over the course of 2023, she has hosted all manner of guests, from fans to some of the world’s leading artists. One of these was Lady Gaga, an artist whom Adele loves and admires.

Adele at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment celebration

Adele discussed the experience with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve had lots of amazing people there. There’s been one there that I sh*t myself the whole show,” she said. “Gaga. And I’ve spent a bit of time with her, but I rate her so hard. I was like, ‘The show’s terrible. It’s rubbish. I’m singing terribly. I’m not funny. My dress is rubbish this week.’ I was judging myself. And she’s not like that. But she made me really, really nervous.”

She shared that she never knows who’s coming to her shows but that she knew Gaga was expected that evening, something that threw a wrench in her plans. “She came in disguise. Well, not in disguise, she just wasn’t dressed up.”

Adele at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment celebration

Adele is one of the classroom moms

Adele also opened up about her life in Los Angeles, which includes getting involved in her son’s school. Angelo is 11 years old and participating in his school has become one of Adele’s favorite things. "I'm thriving a bit," she said when discussing the experience. "Now there are so many things that his school does the most, with community vibes, which is fantastic. The kids don't care. The kids don't give a flying f**ck who I am."

"And I get, not insecure, but I get nervous around loads of adults and strangers that I don't know. And so making food for school events, it's my dream."