Adele reveals the potential names of her new baby with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is giving her fans an important announcement! The 35-year-old singer shared an intimate moment with attendees at her latest show, as part of her Las Vegas residency, revealing that she is now ready to expand her family with her new boyfriend Rich Paul.

The Grammy winner explained to her fans that she “really [wants] to be a mom again soon,” and she is already looking for ideas on baby names. Adele is known to be a proud mom to her 10-year-old son Angelo, from her latest relationship with her husband Simon Konecki.

A viral video shows the singer admitting that she has been making a list of baby names on her phone. “I’ve actually been writing lists,” she said. “So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

Adele and her partner Rich Paul also have some favorite names on their lists, which are Spencer, Ray, and Parker. “I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name,” she said, adding that they already decided that “Ray” would be their daughter’s middle name.

The singer recently made headlines after another one of her concerts in Las Vegas, when she made a couple’s dream come true, by helping them with their gender reveal. “Shantelle and Chris are having a baby boy!” Adele said, with the audience going crazy following the emotional moment. Adele also took a moment to hug the parents-to-be. “I’m so happy for you!” she said. “That’s so emotional! If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?” she asked the parents.