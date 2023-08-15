Adele gets emotional as she reveals the sex of a couple’s baby: WATCH

Adele just made a couple’s dreams come true. In one of her concerts in Las Vegas, she agreed to reveal the sex of a couple’s baby, resulting in an emotional moment that made her tear up.

The moment was captured by the couple, who shared it on Instagram. “You know, no one’s allowed signs in here and I’m just obsessed that you got one in,” said Adele while taking the envelope. “Is there anything you’d like me to say?” she asks. She then sits down next to the couple and thanks them for the opportunity.

“Shantelle and Chris are having a baby boy!” Adele said, prompting cheers from the parents and the audience. She hugged the parents and then watched them kiss, tearing up. “I’m so happy for you!” she said. “That’s so emotional!” she said in between tears. “If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?” asked Adele to the mother to be.

Adele is a mother to a 10 year old son named Angelo, whom she shared with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. She’s spoken about having more children in the future, and how excited she is about the prospect of growing her family.

©GettyImages



Adele at her Las Vegas Residency

"I definitely want more kids," she said in an interview with Elle. "I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to f---ing nail it."

She’s currently in a relationship with Rich Paul. The two have been together since 2021 and live in Beverly Hills.

Related Video: Jennifer Lopez sings karaoke during Italian vacation Loading the player...