65th GRAMMY Awards - Deadline Photo Room©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Adele hilariously dares audience to throw objects at her onstage

Adele spoke against the current trend of people throwing objects onstage mid-performance, disrupting and hurting musicians.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Adele has always spoken her mind. The British singer took a moment to reflect on a disturbing trend while performing at her Las Vegas residency. As she held on to a T-shirt launcher, Adele talked about how people are now throwing objects onstage, disturbing performances and even injuring people.

RELATED:

Adele makes bride’s dream come true at her Las Vegas show: WATCH

Adele had one demand when buying Sylvester Stallone’s house

Adele cries and sings in James Corden’s last Carpool Karaoke

The moment was captured by a member of the audience. The clip shows Adele speaking about “show etiquette” and how people appear to have forgotten it. "Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f--king show etiquette at the moment?" she said. "People just throwing s--t onstage. Have you seen them?"

"I f--king dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f--king kill you,” she said, prompting a laugh from the audience. As she continued to speak against throwing things at performers, Adele launched a t-shirt through her t-shirt gun, and started laughing about the irony. "'Stop throwing things at the artist, but you can shoot things into people,'” she said. "It's a total reverse."

Over the past months, artists like Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini were struck by different objects that people threw onstage. The former was hit by a cellphone that someone hurled her way, and resulted in a gash on her forehead. The latter injured her eye with a bracelet that was thrown in her direction and later spoke about the disturbing experience in an Instagram post.

Related Video:

Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more