Adele hilariously dares audience to throw objects at her onstage

Adele has always spoken her mind. The British singer took a moment to reflect on a disturbing trend while performing at her Las Vegas residency. As she held on to a T-shirt launcher, Adele talked about how people are now throwing objects onstage, disturbing performances and even injuring people.

The moment was captured by a member of the audience. The clip shows Adele speaking about “show etiquette” and how people appear to have forgotten it. "Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f--king show etiquette at the moment?" she said. "People just throwing s--t onstage. Have you seen them?"

"I f--king dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f--king kill you,” she said, prompting a laugh from the audience. As she continued to speak against throwing things at performers, Adele launched a t-shirt through her t-shirt gun, and started laughing about the irony. "'Stop throwing things at the artist, but you can shoot things into people,'” she said. "It's a total reverse."

Adele talks about concertgoers throwing things at artists:



“I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll fucking kill you.” pic.twitter.com/vy680y8ekm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2023

Over the past months, artists like Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini were struck by different objects that people threw onstage. The former was hit by a cellphone that someone hurled her way, and resulted in a gash on her forehead. The latter injured her eye with a bracelet that was thrown in her direction and later spoke about the disturbing experience in an Instagram post.

