Adele cries and sings in James Corden’s last Carpool Karaoke

Adele was James Corden’s final guest on Carpool Karaoke, one of his most popular segments. The two have known each other for years, and used the time to reminisce about their friendship and share personal stories with each other.

Corden and Adele at Carpool Karaoke

Over the course of the segment, Adele was the one on the wheel, providing Corden with the opportunity to talk about their eight years of friendship and Adele’s questionable driving skills. "I'm actually not a brilliant driver, so… I also can't sing without closing my eyes," said Adele. "I can't believe I just pulled out of your drive and nearly crashed."

One of the most emotional moments of the clip included the moment when the two discussed Corden’s departure from Los Angeles. "I've never lived in LA without you guys so I'm a bit nervous about it, to be honest with you, and very, very sad,” she said. Then, near the end of the segment, Adele said that she would miss Corden terribly. "You're one of my best friends in the whole world. I'm gonna miss you so much.”

The two also discussed the song “I Drink Wine,” which Adele wrote after having a conversation with Corden. "I was floored by how you'd managed to take everything that i was feeling about myself and life and just put it in a verse, and it was, I don't know, it's the greatest privilege that from something, from a conversation so honest between two friends that you would create such a thing, that blows my mind,” said Corden.

James Corden has been the host of “The Late Late Show” for eight years. His last episode of the show is scheduled to air on April 28th, with guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.