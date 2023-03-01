Adele and Rich Paul are reportedly engaged! Learn the details here

Adele and Rich Paul are reportedly engaged. The rumor was shared by a popular and trusted gossip site, who claims tthe couple is planning to get married this summer.

The rumors were shared by the gossip site Deux Moi, who said that the information had come from a “very reliable source.” Then there’s also the fact that Adele was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger at her last show in Las Vegas. Still, neither Adele nor Paul have confirmed the rumors, and Adele has been spotted wearing a similar diamond ring on previous occasion, including the 2022 Brit Awards, which sparked a similar wave of engagement rumors from the media.

The couple was last seen together at the Super Bowl in Arizona, where Adele became a meme after she was filmed talking about Rihanna. She acknowledged her meme status at one of her concerts in Vegas, making the crowds laugh. “It’s hard work being a constant meme,” she said. “I was saying, she’s gonna be fine. She’s gonna have some weed and be fine. But clearly, she couldn’t have any weed because she was pregnant.”

©GettyImages



Adele at the Grammys

Adele and Rich Paul revealed they were dating in the summer of 2021. The two were first photographed together while watching an NBA game. Since, Adele has shared photos of him and have attended events together, including the Grammys.

Adele has spoken about Paul and their relationship, sharing how happy and lucky she is to have him in her life. “I’m just in looooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married,” she said to Elle Magazine.