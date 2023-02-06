Beyoncé breaks record for Grammy wins and Kim Petras makes history: List of winners

The 2023 Grammy Awards had some incredible and entertaining moments throughout the star-studded night. From Cardi B’s homage to late Spanish designer Paco Rabanne, and Taylor Swift’s Merengue dance moves during Bad Bunny’s performance, to historic wins and reactions from some of our favorite celebrities.

Watch the video and discover the big winners of the night!

Loading the player...

Beyoncé is officially the most awarded artist in Grammys history. The iconic singer broke a new record after receiving 32 wins from 88 nominations, and shared her appreciation for the LGBTQ community after receiving the award for best dance/electronic album for her fan-favorite record ‘Renaissance.’

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” Beyoncé said, taking a moment to thank her late Uncle Johnny.

Kim Petras also made history as the first trans woman to win pop/duo group collaboration. “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” she said.

Lizzo had some sweet words to share after accepting her award for Record of the Year. The singer was seen having a great time with Adele and Beyoncé, and went on to dedicate her recognition to Prince. “Me and Adele are just having a good time, enjoying ourselves and rooting for our friends.” she said, “But now that I’m up here... I want to dedicate this award to Prince.”

“When we lost Prince I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music. This was at a time when positive music and feel-good music wasn’t mainstream and I felt very misunderstood. I felt on the outside looking in. But I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place,” she said.

Bad Bunny won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album for ‘Un Verano Sin Ti,’ competing against Maluma, Rauw Alejandro and Daddy Yankee. “I just made this album with love and passion, and when you do things with love and passion everything is easier,” he said during his speech.