Cardi B honored Paco Rabanne with her futuristic look at the Grammys: See Pics

Cardi B knows how to make a grand entrance. The 30-year-old rapper, who is known for her fashion style, paid tribute to the late Spanish designer Paco Rabanne, during her special appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Honoring the life and legacy of the fashion designer, Cardi wore a silver metallic dress from Paco Rabanne Spring Summer 2021 collection, completing the look with a matching over-the-face hood from the Fall Winter 2020 collection.

Cardi wore the futuristic ensemble to present the award for rap album to Kendrick Lamar, taking the stage and showing off the silver dress designed by the late designer, following the announcement of his death at 88 years old.

Rabanne was known worldwide for his space-age designs, with many of his creations being worn by Jane Fonda, Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot, including in Fonda’s 1968 sci-fi film ‘Barbarella,’ undoubtedly influencing pop culture throughout his career.

And while Cardi was only seen briefly on stage, many online users applauded her fashion style and sweet homage to Rabanne. Fans even compared Cardi’s silver dress to Harry Style’s sequin fringe jumpsuit, which he wore during his performance after winning Best Vocal Pop Album. “See cardi’s doing what Harry THOUGHT he was doing with the shimmering silver,” one person wrote.

Rabanne’s team previously stated that the designer “marked generations with his radical vision of fashion, and his legacy will live on.” Puig’s fashion president, José Manuel Albesa, said Paco “made transgression magnetic.”