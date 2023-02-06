Taylor Swift dances Merengue during Bad Bunny’s Grammy performance: WATCH

Bad Bunny got the party started at the 2023 Grammy Awards! The Puerto Rican singer surprised all celebrities in attendance at the highly anticipated ceremony, with his incredible performance of ‘El Apagón,’ and ‘Después de la Playa,’ from his acclaimed album ‘Un Verano Sin ti.’

The high-energy performance caused the audience to get on their feet and dance to the Latin rhythms, including Taylor Swift, who became viral almost immediately, after her Merengue dance moves were shown on screen. The singer even took a moment to dance with one of Bad Bunny’s dancers, proving that she is a great dancer, and causing some hilarious reactions online.

Fans of both stars loved their interaction, as the pair even posed for pictures together and shared a sweet moment after his performance. “Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny multiverse of madness,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “My life is complete I can now go to heaven in peace.”

📹 | Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny @sanbenito at the #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/EalolAcSKG — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 6, 2023

“Where are the Latinos tonight in Los Angeles?” Bad Bunny shouted on stage while his band performed. The singer wore a white T-shirt, light-washed jeans and a backwards baseball cap on stage, but quickly changed into a classic suit.

Taylor Swift bailando "Después De La Playa" de Bad Bunny.pic.twitter.com/t0mJpzVT3Z — DIOS | BUNNY 🇲🇽 (@DiosBunnymx) February 6, 2023

The fan-favorite musician won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album for ‘Un Verano Sin Ti,’ competing against Maluma, Rauw Alejandro and Daddy Yankee. “I just made this album with love and passion, and when you do things with love and passion everything is easier,” he said during his speech.