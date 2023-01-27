Taylor Swift’s romantic tribute to boyfriend Joe Alwyn in new music video for ‘Lavender Haze’

Taylor Swift is always giving fans new easter eggs! The fan-favorite singer released the highly anticipated music video for her hit song ‘Lavender Haze,’ and just minutes later online users pointed out a sweet tribute dedicated to her longitme boyfriend Joe Alwyn, hidden in one of the scenes of the video.

Fans of the acclaimed musician were thrilled to discover that the two constellations for their zodiac signs were included in the visuals. Taylor was born on December 13, which means she is a Sagittarius, and Joe was born on February 21, making him a Pisces.

Taylor Swift pays tribute to boyfriend Joe Alwyn in the “Lavender Haze” music video by including the constellations for their zodiac signs, Sagittarius and Pisces. pic.twitter.com/Vm3w3p1kJK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2023

“Joe is a Pisces and Taylor is a Sagittarius… what if I told you Taylor’s a mastermind,” one person wrote after seeing the reference, while someone else commented, ”And the fish in space!! Pisces = the fish of the zodiac.“

Taylor previously talked about the meaning behind the lyrics of the song, and her desire to keep details about her romantic life private. The singer said she discovered the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ and realized that “it’s a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow.”

She went on to explain that “theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off that cloud,” adding that “a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media. And if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it.”

Taylor opened up about her romance with Joe, since they first started dating in 2016. “Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. So this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

2023 has been full of surprises when it comes to romantic relationship referenced in songwriting. And while Taylor sing about her love for Joe, other singers have also shared empowering and passionate messages, including Shakira’s latest song following her controversial divorce from Piqué and his new relationship with Clara Chía, and Miley Cyrus’ failed romance with Liam Hemsworth, detailed in her new single ‘Flowers.’