‘I Will Survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor praises Miley Cyrus: ‘Your new song carries the torch’

A new empowerment anthem has been born! According to Gloria Gaynor, singer of the iconic hit ‘I Will Survive,’ Miley Cyrus is now carrying the torch, following the incredible success of her latest single ‘Flowers,’ which references her failed romantic relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

“Your new song carries the torch of empowerment and encourages everyone to find strength in themselves to persevere and thrive. Well done Miley!” Gloria wrote on social media, after explaining she heard the song for the first time, while working on new music in Nashville.

Gloria posted a clip of Miley’s music video, showing support for her new single and upcoming album ‘Endless Summer Vacation.’ The success of Miley’s song comes at the same time as Shakira’s new breakup anthem, in which she references her controversial split from Gerard Piqué.

Shakira also won the support of legendary Mexican artist Paquita la del Barrio, who sent a message of solidarity to the Colombian star. “I found out that you are having a problem with your family, and I want you to know I’m with you because I’m a woman, and if anyone in life knows about these things, it’s me, your friend,” said Paquita.

“The important thing is that you have your children, someone to live for and everything in life, Mija. Don’t worry,” she continued, “I am in Mexico; if you need anything from me, with pleasure, know that I’m here to help. Sending you a big hug, and may God bless you.”

If you are in the mood to hear some more breakup anthems, we decided to put together a list, which includes Miley and Shakira, and even Selena Gomez and Alanis Morrissette.