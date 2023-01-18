Has Clara Chia been hiding since Shakira’s diss track?

Shakira broke the internet last week after the release of her new song “BZRP Music Session #53” with Argentine producer Bizarrap. There was no denying the diss track, which broke records, was about her ex Gerard Piqué, and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. While the retired soccer player has turned to humor, trying to look unbothered face for the cameras, people are wondering if Marti is in hiding.

In the song, Shakira not only aims at Piqué, with lines like “Sorry baby I should have thrown you out a while ago,” but at Marti.

In Spanish, Shakira sings passionately, “I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement.” “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded a Rolex for a Casio.” Ouch!

As noted by our sister brand HOLA!, The 22-year-old “replacement” has not been seen in public since the song’s release. While there are many reasons Marti would want to avoid the public, like feelings of embarrassment, they pointed to journalist Laura Fa who said the reason could be because Shakira insinuated that Pique begged for a second chance. “I’m not coming back with you. Don’t even cry to me, don’t even beg me,” she sings.

If Mari isn’t embarrassed or mad at Pique, she might appreciate the way he’s been handling it. The soccer player wore a Casio watch during a Twitch team and was photographed with a big smile on his face arriving the King’s game in a Twingo, clearly showing the world his devotion to Marti.