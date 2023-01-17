2022 NBCUniversal Upfront©GettyImages
Shakira parties with ex-Barcelona player following the release of hit song

Patrick Kluivert, who used to play for Barcelona, was spotted leaving her house.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Shakira has had a pretty good week. Following the release of her hit song with Bizarrap, Shakira has broken streaming records and has been at the center of most entertainment-based conversations. This past January 15th, Shakira shared some videos of herself and her friends, enjoying themselves at a house party. Among the guests was Patrick Kluivert, the ex-Barcelona soccer player.

The news was shared by La Vanguardia, a Spanish newspaper, who claims Shakira hosted a party alongside her closest friends, including many wives of professional soccer players. While it’s unknown if male players were in attendance, Kluivert was photographed in his car outside her door.

Kluivert was a former forward of Barcelona and later on the team’s director. Kluivert and his wife have long been friends with Shakira and Gerard Pique.

The video Shakira shared shows her dancing alongside her friends and having fun. “What would be of us without our friends who dry our tears and celebrate the good times?” she wrote on Twitter.

The newspaper reports that Shakira is working on raising the walls of her home in order to get some privacy from her neighbors, which are, coincidentally, her in-laws. Paparazzi have also spotted a doll of a witch that’s perched on Shakira’s balcony and that looks right down at her neighbors.

