Paquita la del Barrio shares a message of solidarity for Shakira: “You have everything in life, mija”

Most people have taken sides regarding the new song Shakira released with DJ Bizarrap in which she slams her ex. Countless celebrities have reacted to the music, which the artist herself defined as her “catharsis” after the painful breakup with the father of her children, Gerard Piqué.

The famous Colombian singer has received criticism, praise, and support from her fans and the artistic community. Paquita la del Barrio, a Mexican regional performer known for her spiteful and sentimental love songs, took to social media to send Shakira a message of solidarity during this pivotal moment in her life.

©@shakira



Shakira and Bizarrap are breaking records with their song - ‘Music Session Vol.53’

Paquita la del Barrio, famous for songs like Rata de dos patas (Two-legged Rat), or Cheque en blanco (Blank Check), shared a video on her social media to show her full support for the Colombian star. In the short video, she assures Shakira that she can find a confidant and a friend in her. “My dear friend and comrade, Shakira, I’m Paquita la del Barrio. I found out that you are having a problem with your family, and I want you to know I’m with you because I’m a woman, and if anyone in life knows about these things, it’s me, your friend,” said the singer, whose real name is Francisca Viveros Barradas.

“Give it your all. The important thing is that you have your children, someone to live for and everything in life, Mija. Don’t worry,” added the well-known singer renowned for songs and lyrics about unfaithful and ungrateful men. Paquita offered Shakira her help if she needed it. “I am in Mexico; if you need anything from me, with pleasure, know that I’m here to help. Sending you a big hug, and may God bless you.