Shakira shares her passion for soccer and the Colombian National team

Shakira is celebrating with Colombia! The beloved artist recently shared her love of soccer and her joy over Colombia's performance in the Copa America after her team tied 1-1 with Brazil and moved on to the knockout rounds.

© @shakira Shakira with her Colombia soccer jersey

In her Instagram stories, Shakira shared a photo of herself smiling brightly as she holds up her official jersey from the Colombian soccer team. The story is set to the tune of her song "Punteria," with Cardi B, which references her team's goal-scoring capabilities. The jersey has her name printed on the back and features the signatures of all of the players. "I have my signed shirt!" she wrote over the image, tagging the team's official Instagram page and adding the Colombian flag emoji and the hands raised emoji.

Adding more layers to her story is the fact that "Punteria" is the official song of this year's Copa America. Shakira was excited when she heard the news, saying, “It's the most important soccer event of the year because we know that this song is going to be the sound of the summer for fans all over the world. It's the power of our culture and our music," she said in May.

Shakira's passion for soccer

© GettyImages Shakira

Shakira's long relationship with soccer has been well documented. Aside from the fact that she was the partner of Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique for over a decade, she's also performed at various World Cups. In 2006, she performed at the 2006 Germany World Cup final. Four years later, she performed "Waka Waka," the official song of the 2010 South Africa World Cup. In 2014, she returned to the World Cup for another performance, this time in Brazil.

It's worth noting that Shakira has been involved in other significant sporting events. In 2020, she and Jennifer Lopez performed at the SuperBowl Halftime Show, bringing onstage supporting artists like Bad Bunny and J Balvin.