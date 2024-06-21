Shakira's father is reportedly showing slight health improvement

Shakira is still in Colombia with her father, William Mebarak, who is reportedly showing signs of improvement. According to local media. Mr. Mebarak, 92, has left the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was transferred to a regular room, suggesting an improvement in his health.

William was admitted on June 6 due to respiratory complications, but his condition is hopefully improving favorably. Shakira has stayed in her homeland to monitor her father's health, frequently visiting the Ibero-American Clinic where he is under treatment. According to Radio Caracol, Mr. Mebarak's transfer from the ICU followed several medical examinations that confirmed his improving condition.

During her time in Colombia, along with visits to the hospital, the 47-year-old singer has also been spotted at local spots. On June 18, she was spotted dining at Olio Ristobar, a restaurant in northern Barranquilla. The restaurant's social media shared a photograph of the legendary artist with the staff, who expressed gratitude for her visit and wished her father a speedy recovery.

The restaurant staff wrote in the caption, "Dear Shakira, we are deeply grateful for your visit and for sharing your unmatched joy with us. You have taken our Caribbean spirit around the world, and we hope you enjoyed the flavors and warmth of this land. We wish your dear father a speedy recovery. The doors of Olio and Jade will always be open for you and your loved ones."

El Heraldo de Barranquilla reported that Shakira arrived at the restaurant around 7 pm and enjoyed a family dinner in a private room. The restaurant manager mentioned that her visit was discreet, and she was cordial with everyone. The manager added that the reservation was made by a mutual friend of his boss, who didn't reveal that it was for Shakira.

Aside from her visit to the restaurant, Shakira has also been seen at the Viva Shopping Center with her children, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, and entering the clinic where her father is.

William Mebarak's Health Challenges

Shakira's parents are Nidia Ripoll and William Mebarack. Her dad was born in New York City and is Lebanese. She is the only child they had, but she has nine eight siblings on her father's side.

This is not the first time Mr. Mebarak has faced health challenges. His condition has been declining since 2022. In May 2022, he suffered a fall that resulted in a head injury. Shakira shared details about the incident on her social media, describing how she accompanied him in the ambulance to a medical center in Barcelona.

Then, in October 2022, Mr. Mebarak suffered a stroke and was hospitalized for several days, with Shakira joining his rehabilitation therapies to aid his recovery.

Following Shakira's separation from Gerard Piqué in 2023, she left Spain with her children and parents. While Shakira settled in Miami with her children, her parents traveled to Colombia after a short stay in Florida.

In June 2023, Mr. Mebarak underwent surgery for hydrocephalus in the country. Shakira traveled to Colombia to be by his side during his recovery, just as she is doing now. While we don't know what the future holds for the 92-year-old patriarch, one thing is for sure - Shakira has been a devout and dedicated daughter every step of the way, helping her father.