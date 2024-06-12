Gayle King shares update on Oprah Winfrey’s health

Gayle King is sharing a health update on her close friend, Oprah Winfrey. Yesterday, King shared the news that Oprah had to cancel her appearance on CBS Mornings due to a stomach issue, describing some of her symptoms in detail. Today, she shared a message and a video from Oprah herself.

©GettyImages



Oprah at the NAACP Awards

King shared her video on Instagram, where she announced the pick for Oprah’s book club. “A first for @cbsmornings, announcing @oprah’s latest book club pick #Familiaris without Oprah!” wrote King. She then explained some of the symptoms that Oprah experienced and revealed that her intention wasn’t to make the world concerned over Oprah’s health.

“She was sidelined with a stomach virus that caused such dehydration that she went to the hospital to get an IV drip. I thought I made that clear but next thing I know I’m surprised to see headlines that scream ‘Oprah’s hospitalized!’ (She was NOT!) And I’m bombarded with calls asking if Oprah is okay. The answer is yes! And now let’s go straight to the source,” she wrote, concluding her post’s caption.

Oprah made an appearance on a video chat

The video shows King and Oprah chatting through video, showing that Oprah is in recovery and is doing better. “I never said you were hospitalized, I did say that you had a stomach something, was coming out of both sides, which it was,” said King.

“I was in the emergency room, I was so dehydrated,” said Oprah. “I had a dry mouth and I couldn’t keep enough water down to get hydrated, so I went to the emergency room for that, and that’s just it.”

“I’m not 100 [percent], I’m on my way to 100,” she concluded.