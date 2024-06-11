Oprah Winfrey, 70, hospitalized: ‘It was a very serious thing’

Oprah Winfrey, 70, has been hospitalized after a stomach virus took hold of her. The media mogul had a scheduled appearance on CBS Mornings to reveal her book club pick on June 11, but she was a no-show due to her illness. Gayle King was there during the broadcast and shared some vivid details about her symptoms.





Winfrey, who recently admitted to using a weight management drug, was going through it, according to King. “She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends,” the television personality said. “I won’t get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV,” King continued, adding, “It was a very serious thing.”



After sharing the details, King assured fans that Winfrey “Will be okay,” adding, “I hope she’s not mad at me for sharing that detail.” She also made sure to share that Winfrey really wanted to be there, and it “bothered” her she wasn’t able to make the appearance.

Without sharing any messy details, the billionaire’s spokesperson shared an update with PEOPLE, saying she is “recovering” from the stomach virus. Winfrey received an IV due to dehydration and is “resting and feeling better every day,” they explained.



It’s unclear what day Winfrey was hospitalized, but she or someone on her team took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the book club pick, “Familiaris” by David Wroblewski. “Summer is here and I love to settle in with a big book that takes me through the season,” she wrote in the caption. Winfrey appeared to be in good spirits in the photo, holding the book with a full face of makeup and her hair perfectly done.