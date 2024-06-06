Scott Disick reveals what he was eating every night before losing weight

Scott Disick, known for his past indulgent habits, has opened up about his significant changes to shed the pounds and lead a healthier life. Reflecting on his past eating habits, Scott admitted that his nightly ritual of consuming a whole box of Hawaiian rolls was a key contributor to his weight gain. “I had no idea how horrible it was,” Scott confessed during a heartfelt conversation with Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner on the June 6 episode of “The Kardashians.”

In addition to his love for Hawaiian rolls, Scott had another dietary vice: ginger ale. Unlike many who consider it a soda, Scott viewed it as a soothing, almost healthful drink. “All day, I would drink gingers,” the 41-year-old revealed. “I was going through 20 gingers a day.” This excessive consumption of what he considered a benign beverage further contributed to his unhealthy lifestyle.

Scott’s turning point came when he realized the extent of the damage these habits were causing. Motivated to change, he revamped his diet and cut out these indulgences. His commitment to his new regimen has paid off significantly, with noticeable improvements in his physique. Khloé praised him for his efforts, saying he looked “amazing” after changing his eating habits.

Despite these strides, Scott shared that he hasn’t yet hit his goal weight, noting he still has “maybe three more pounds” to go.

While it is yet to be confirmed, Scott might have had a little help along the way. Eagle-eyed fans of “The Kardashians” recently noticed a famous semaglutide brand prominently displayed on Scott’s fridge. Semaglutide, often used for weight management, has been gaining popularity for its effectiveness. While Scott hasn’t directly addressed its use, its presence hints at his openness to utilizing medical aids to support his weight loss journey.

Scott’s transformation is not just for himself but also for his family. As a father to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, Scott’s wellness journey also sets a positive example for his children.