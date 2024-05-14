Kelly Clarkson admits using a popular weight loss drug to transform her body

For months, fans of Kelly Clarkson have been intrigued by her noticeable weight loss, sparking speculation and curiosity about the methods behind her transformation. Finally, during a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the Grammy Award-winning artist addressed these rumors head-on, revealing that she has been using a popular weight loss drug to aid her journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

In a candid conversation with guest Whoopi Goldberg, Clarkson delved into her experience with weight loss and the reasons behind her decision to incorporate weight loss medication into her routine.

Clarkson’s discussion with Goldberg highlighted the pressures and challenges of maintaining a healthy lifestyle in the public eye. “Every time I run into you, you look younger! You’re like Benjamin Button,” Clarkson remarked to Goldberg, acknowledging her remarkable physical transformation.

Goldberg, co-host of “The View,” reciprocated the compliments but attributed her weight loss to a “wonderful shot” that has been effective for her. She candidly admitted, “I’ve lost almost two people,” emphasizing the significant impact the weight loss drug has had on her journey.

Clarkson, meanwhile, clarified that her weight loss journey has been fueled by a different weight loss drug than what many assume. Addressing the speculation surrounding her transformation, she stated, “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my blood work got so bad.”

The singer revealed that her doctor had been urging her to consider weight loss medication for two years due to health concerns, including pre-existing thyroid problems. Despite initial reservations, Clarkson ultimately decided to pursue the option as a means to address her health issues.

Contrary to popular belief, Clarkson disclosed that the weight loss drug she is using is not Ozempic, a medication commonly associated with weight loss. Instead, she described it as something that aids in breaking down sugar, which is crucial for managing her body’s response to dietary intake.