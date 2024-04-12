Kelly Clarkson shares new images that show off her weight loss progress

Kelly Clarkson has been embracing a new lifestyle. The singer and TV personality recently disclosed that she was diagnosed as pre-diabetic, a moment that pushed her to change some habits. In new photos shared by the social media account of her dayshow “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” her hard work is evident.

The photos show Clarkson alongside various guests, which include Maren Morris, Wagner Moura, and more. She looks great in a cream colored top and a skirt with different shades of creams and yellows.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Clarkson credited her lifestyle change to her move to New York, a city that forces her to walk a lot. “Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she said.

Clarkson also revealed some of the details of her diet, which include plenty of proteins, listening to her doctor, but also splurging on occasion and enjoying her life. “But I still splurge. The other night I had a frozen yogurt with my daughter, and it was magical," she said.

©GettyImages



Kelly Clarkson at her show

Clarkson opens up about her health

Clarkson first addressed her health in her show. The episode featured Kevin Hart as one of the guests, who told her she looked great when he saw her. “Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic,” said Clarkson. “That’s literally what happened… and well, I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight.”

“But I wasn’t shocked by it. They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet,’” she joked. “And then I waited two years, and then I was like, OK, I’ll do something about it.”