Jennifer Lopez tells Kelly Clarkson she’s one of her favorite singers

Jennifer Lopez stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her new record and film, “This Is Me... Now.” She also took a moment to share to Kelly Clarkson that she loves her voice, and that she’s one of her top five singers of all time.

Clarkson introduced Lopez excitedly, sharing a personal story from the first time the two met back in “American Idol.” Clarkson revealed that Lopez was always nice to her, something that wasn’t very common back then, especially since Clarkson was the first person to win “American Idol,” and no one knew if stars from singing shows would ever be famous.

"I don't know if she remembers this, but in a time, because I won the first 'Idol,' not everybody was excited about talent show winners in 2002," said Clarkson. "And not everyone was kind, and this counts so much more to me than anything, she is so nice. She came up and was like this huge star. I was nobody and (she) was just so nice and said nice things and is just a kind person. And I think that that counts so much in a time, especially when not everybody was nice, so thank you to her for that."

As Clarkson was praising Lopez’s new project, she interrupted her to tell her that she has one of her “favorite voices ever.”

“That’s very nice,” said Clarkson.

“I have like my five favorite singers of all time and you’re one of them,” said Lopez, prompting a gasp from Clarkson.

Lopez’s new project

Last week, Lopez dropped her awaited record “This Is Me... Now,” which was also accompanied by a film that featured dance sequences, acting, and performances from singers and actors like Post Malone, Jane Fonda, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, and more. A documentary will be released in the coming weeks, titled, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” which explores the making of the film and the record, and her relationship with Ben Affleck.