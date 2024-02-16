Jennifer Lopez sends a message to anyone thinking about flirting with Ben Affleck

If you ever see Ben Affleck and think it’s a good idea to start flirting with him, you might want to rethink it because Jennifer Lopez does not play. The singer, who is currently promoting her new album This is Me... Now, admitted that she still gets jealous when it comes to her husband.

Lopez’s album is out tomorrow, February 16, and the Enough star stopped by the Today Show with Hoda and Jenna, where she played a hilarious game revealing if things resonate with who she was “then” vs “now.” Lopez released her album This Is Me.. Then in 2002, when she was dating Affleck for the first time.

When Hoda Kotb asked if she “gets jealous if someone hits on your significant other,” she quickly put up the paddle that said, “yes,” with a sassy look. “Don’t play with me. Do not play with me,” she said definitively.

“What would you do if someone started flirting with Ben? What would you do? You are standing right there,” Kotb followed up. “I am a lover, not a fighter,” Lopez said, “but, you know, I would let them know in a very elegant and lady-like way to step all the way off.”

Lopez, who has been announced as the Met Gala co-chair hasn’t had to deal with any scandals when it comes to Ben. But there have been reports claiming she is “jealous” of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

However, she’s already made it clear she respects her husband and his duties as a parent. “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person,” she told PEOPLE after reports ran wild that she was upset over his comments regarding Garner.

Lopez’s funny admission will probably help people who are obsessed with the theory, but from the support she’s gotten from Affleck, in her personal and professional life, it’s clear that the couple is stronger than ever.