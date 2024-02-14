Emme Muniz attends ‘This Is Me... Now’ premiere with a date

Emme Muniz has made their red carpet debut. While Emme has attended plenty of prestigious events, they’ve always done so alongside one of their parents, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. Yesterday, they attended the premiere of “This Is Me... Now,” Jennifer Lopez’s very personal film, and walked the red carpet sweetly holding hands with a date.

Emme, 15, and their partner walked the red carpet as they giggled and sent shy smiles to each other. Emme wore a white button up shirt with black pants. They styled their short hair curly.

Emme’s date also looked formal, wearing a white shirt, a grey blazer, and matching pants. The pair was escorted by some of the event’s organizers, and didn’t stop by for the photographers’ cameras.

This is the first time that Emme has made an appearance alongside a partner, a sweet gesture made all the more special since it took place right before Valentine’s Day.

Emme Muniz’s talent

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony had twins together, Emme and Max, both who are now 16 years old. While Max is the more introverted of the two, rarely making public appearances, Emme has displayed their musical ability on various occasions.

The most memorable one was in 2020, when Emme was featured on her mother’s Super Bowl performance, where Shakira was also a headliner.

©GrosbyGroup



Emme holding on to some flowers

Emme continues to explore their musical talent and to grow their artistic skills. In 2023, Jennifer Lopez attended a recital in Emme’s school. Emme was photographed holding on to some flowers, which she then took home.