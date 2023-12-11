Jennifer Lopez looks proud as she attends Emme’s recital

Jennifer Lopez attended Emme’s school this past Saturday. Lopez was photographed attending Emme’s recital, looking like a proud parent while her child accepted some flowers for their performance.

©GrosbyGroup



Emme after the recital

Photos show Emme holding on to some flowers while Lopez was in the school. Emme had her hair short and with a pink streak in it as she held on to various bouquets of flowers. She wore a baggy beige sweater.

Lopez was photographed leaving Emme’s school. She had her hair held back and wore a matching beige suit with a tight white top underneath, resulting in a stunning and elegant look.

©GrosbyGroup



Lopez at Emme’s school

Jennifer and Emme’s close relationship

Lopez has two kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, twins Emme and Max. The two 15 year olds are often seen with their mother and Ben Affleck, with photographers often capturing their family as they move around Los Angeles.

When speaking about her family with Affleck, Lopez revealed her kids have a great relationship with him. “And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well,” she said in an appearance on the Today SHow. "He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means … And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I."

Lopez has also discussed the difficulties of parenting teenagers, especially when there’s five of them in her house, including her own and Affleck’s. “They are challenging everything you say and everything you do and everything you are, and that's what it is,” she said. “You have to kind of just ride the waves."