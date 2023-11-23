Ben Affleck has a solo dad day at the skate park with Seraphina and Samuel

The holidays are here, and schools are out for the youngsters, which means celebrity dads like Ben Affleck are in dad mode. The Air star and director took advantage of the time off and was spotted on November 21, taking his children, whom he shares with Jennifer Garner,Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, to the skate park.



©GrosbyGroup



Seraphina was well prepared for the skate park with knee pads

Seraphina was well prepared for the day of shredding, staying well-protected with knee pads. They wore a green t-shirt, and khaki shorts, proving life is too short to match socks, with navy and green socks. Samuel was also spotted heading to the skatepark, but he may have been there offering moral support because he was in his school uniform.

The 51-year-old actor looked ready for the day ahead, packing a backpack full of necessities.



©GrosbyGroup



Ben looked ready for the day ahead at the park with his children

The Affleck children’s Thanksgiving

There is no word on how Ben and Jennifer Lopez will be spending their holidays as a blended family. While Ben shares his two children with Garner, his wife shares twins Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who recently welcomed his first child with Nadia Ferreira.

Surely, the Affleck children will see their mom at some point, who is already getting ready for the yummy holiday. On Wednesday, the 51-year-old Elektra star took to Instagram for her “Pretend Cooking Show,” to share a chocolate chip cookie recipe.



Regardless of how the celebrity families spend their holiday, they will all be surrounded by a lot of fun, family, and delicious food.