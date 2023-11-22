Jennifer Lopez shows off her dance moves in matching pajamas with her bestie

Jennifer Lopez was having the time of her life with her friend Loren Ridinger. The pair enjoyed a sweet moment while wearing matching pajamas, with the Hollywood star sharing a clip on social media to celebrate her birthday.

The 55-year-old businesswoman wrote a celebratory message, with many of their friends commenting on the hilarious video. JLo and Loren were all smiles showing off their best dance moves, jumping on their hotel bed, and doing a choreographed dance.

The two friends looked stylish in their chic pajamas, featuring zebras, and paired the look with dark sunglasses while dancing to Pitbull and Flo Rida’s song ‘Move Shake Drop.’

“Me and my girl [JLo] just celebrating each other - birthday vibes. Hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it. lol. Jennifer is clearly the dancer in the family lol,” Loren wrote on Instagram. “Happy happy Birthday!!!!!! We love you,” Kris Jenner commented on the clip, while Rachel Zoe wrote, “This is amazing.”

“Happy birthday my sweet beautiful friend,” Jennifer wrote, while her friend Lynda Lopez added, “This makes me so happy [Loren.] Love you.” Other celebrities wrote their birthday messages in the comment section, including ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Adriana Demoura, Olivia Culpo, Suzanne Corzo, and more.

Jennifer has been making headlines recently for her fashion moments during the fall season. The singer proved that she can go from a glamorous red carpet ensemble to a preppy look during her latest outing in Los Angeles, stepping out in a cozy ensemble while wearing a chic librarian-inspired look.