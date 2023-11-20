Jennifer Lopez steals the show in tight-fitting nude dress during night out

Jennifer Lopez made a grand entrance over the weekend. The Hollywood star showed off her incredible figure in a tight-fitting semi-sheer dress by Magda Butrym, featuring a high neck and long sleeves, giving a nude illusion as she stepped out for a night out.

JLo documented her outing on social media, sharing a TikTok video entering a private event. The singer can be seen giving her best model walk with Wisin & Yandel’s hit song ‘Pam Pam’ in the background.

The actress looked stunning, pairing the sophisticated ensemble with transparent heels, diamond heels, and a metallic clutch. Jennifer was surrounded by her entourage, and while she seemed to have slipped at the end of the clip, she quickly recovered and smiled at the camera.

“Absolutely stunning, as always!!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “When I think you can’t get more gorgeous!” JLo also shared a series of photos on Instagram wearing the chic design, giving fans and followers a close-up of her makeup look, which included a soft lip and a smokey eye.

She also styled her hair in soft waves, showing off her honey-blonde highlights. Jennifer was not the only celebrity who decided to go through a hairstyle transformation this fall, with Kim Kardashian recently debuting her new honey-blonde hair, as well as Rihanna, who chose the same color for the season.

Apart from her hairstyle, Jennifer is going for a neutral color palette for her latest outings and photoshoots. Most recently, she surprised fans with a revealing Valentino ensemble, posing in a backless top featuring a chest cutout, and paired with wide-leg brown trousers and a sequin coat.