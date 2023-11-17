Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Runway Show - Front Row©GettyImages
CELEBRITY FASHION

Jennifer Lopez poses in revealing Valentino ensemble

Jennifer completed the look with a cross necklace and wore her hair in soft waves for the photoshoot.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez is showing off one of her best looks of the season. The Hollywood star posed in a stunning ensemble, as she continues to wear a neutral color palette for fall, perfectly matching her recent hairstyle transformation and showing off her incredible figure.

READ MORE

JENNIFER LOPEZ GOES MAKE-UP FREE IN RECENT OUTING IN LOS ANGELES

JENNIFER LOPEZ IS READY FOR THE HOLIDAYS IN CHIC DRESS WITH THIGH-HIGH SLIT AND CHEST CUTOUT

JENNIFER LOPEZ TURNS HEADS IN SHEER BODYSUIT AND SEQUIN OVERCOAT

The singer can be seen wearing head-to-toe Valentino, posing in a revealing brown top and matching wide-leg brown trousers. JLo also wore a sequin coat that covered her arms and rocked her signature makeup look, including a smokey eye and soft pink lips.

Jennifer completed the look with a cross necklace and wore her hair in soft waves for the photoshoot. The star shared some of the photos on social media, which many believed were part of her promotional look for her upcoming album ‘This Is Me… Now.’

©JLo/Instagram

Fans of the actress took to Instagram to show some love after she posted the photos, with Paris Hilton commenting with a smiling face with heart-eyes. “Drop dead gorgeous,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Turning heads EVERYWHERE!” adding, “It’s giving JLO.”

And while JLo is always surprising her fans with her glamorous ensembles and stunning looks, she recently revealed that she feels just as confident while wearing casual outfits and no makeup. The star was spotted finishing rehearsing in Los Angeles, looking comfy in a baggy yellow tracksuit and going makeup-free.

“I love being fully made up and looking glamorous and being kind of the JLo that everybody knows in movies and videos and all that kind of stuff. But there’s also just you with no makeup on and without all of the embellishments that are just as beautiful,” she previously confessed.

Related Video:

Barbie recreates Stevie Nick's iconic style with new doll

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more