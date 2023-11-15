Jennifer Lopez turns heads in sheer bodysuit and sequin overcoat: See her look

Jennifer Lopez showed her edgy side during her recent outing in Los Angeles. The Hollywood star arrived at the Apple Music headquarters as she prepares for the release of her highly anticipated album ‘This Is Me… Now.’ JLo showed off her best glam rock ensemble, keeping her signature elegance.

The singer stepped out in a sheer mesh bodysuit paired with a long sequin overcoat. She completed the look with wide-leg brown pants and heeled platforms. Her perfectly manicured nails matched the look, adding some statement rings and a gold cross pendant.

Jennifer wore her hair in soft waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look and a pair of sunglasses. Jennifer has been a fan of neutral colors this fall, following her hairstyle transformation, and most recently attending the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 runway show and the 2023 LACMA gala.

And while the singer is showing off her best fall looks recently, she is also promoting her new business venture Delola, showing fans a video of her photoshoot for the holiday season, with a Delola cocktail in hand and cheering with scenic Mediterranean views in the background.

“Timeless, ageless, and forever THAT girl,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “Let the good times begin!! Cmon DELOLA!” Jennifer looked stunning in a neon green dress, paired with gold, heeled platforms. Her glamorous ensembles featured a chest cutout and a gold chain, as well as a thigh-high slit. JLo wore her signature gold hoop earrings for the photoshoot and wore her hair straight and shorter than usual.