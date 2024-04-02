Jennifer Lopez is the queen of platform shoes: Here’s how she’s rocking them this season

A new season is upon us, which means one thing: time to put our boots back in the closet. With spring comes a new opportunity to take out our sandals and open-toed shoes and enjoy comfort and freshness. Among the footwear that promises to position itself as one of the favorites for this year is the platform shoes, which, although they have been on trend on more than one occasion, have returned to give a new twist to our outfits.

We saw them in the latest runway season, and after that, celebrities joined this trend. Jennifer Lopez is one of the personalities who recently was captured wearing platform shoes.

This is how JLo rocked platform shoes

The first thing that comes to mind when wearing platform shoes is to pair them with short or long dresses. However, the possibilities are endless, and Jennifer Lopez is teaching us during her recent outing with her husband, Ben Affleck while walking the streets of New York City. The singer wore a relaxed and comfortable look without losing her signature sophisticated style.

©GettyImages GALLERY





Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in her brown high-necked blouse with black stripes, which she paired with flared jeans and a long black coat. Instead of her usual booties, she opted for a pair of nude platforms that added a special touch to the outfit. The singer wore her hair in a high bun and sunglasses to complete her effortless look. JLo’s outfit showed that platforms are perfect for adding formality and height to any outfit. This isn’t the first time she has worn this combination of platforms and flared pants, which creates a boho-chic, trendy style this spring - thanks to brands like Chloé. The singer’s essential accessories included her large hoop earrings and sophisticated sunglasses.

©GettyImages GALLERY





How can you integrate platforms into your look?

To discover your unique style, consider starting with a classic patent leather shoe in either cream or black. If you’re feeling more adventurous, add vibrant or metallic colors to your wardrobe to give your outfit a different personality—pair platforms with flared denim pants for a boho-chic look, perfect for office days or casual weekends.

Alternatively, wear these shoes with skirts, dresses, or shorts for a chic spring look. To take your creativity up a notch, try pairing them with socks.