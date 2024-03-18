Paris Hilton brings back low-rise jeans and more Y2K fashion trends: ‘The Queen of Y2K’

Paris Hilton is looking back at her fun times during the early 2000s. The heiress has been feeling nostalgic about the Y2K era, and decided she will be bringing back low-rise jeans after revising some throwback photos, including her red carpet appearances and summer festivals, wearing rhinestone belts, crop tops, velvet tracksuits, and more.

Paris took to social media to share some of her favorite photos wearing low-rise jeans, including one where she was joined by her sister Nicky Hilton. Fans of the reality star shared their thoughts, and it seems they had some mixed reactions about the trend, now that Y2K has been revived by a new generation.

“Gurl low rise was invented for YOU and you alone… don’t make us go back,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “You were the only human who pulled this off.” Another online user added, “’ll stick to my high waist.”

Paris also revealed that she has been “feeling like a Y2K Pop-Punk Princess Paris lately,” and shared more of her favorite moments, including her photoshoots at a young age, and her summer festival looks, which included mini skirts, tiny shorts, and bikinis.

Online users decided to name her “the Queen of Y2K” while others called her the “icon of Y2K.” And while Paris is in a different chapter of her life, the businesswoman still wears some of the fashion trends she was known for, including different variations of the sparkly mini dress, as well as her signature tracksuits and fun jewelry.