Paris Hilton responds to concerns about her baby’s crib

Paris Hilton has been open about her parenting journey after welcoming her first son Phoenix, and most recently her daughter London. The 42-year-old heiress has shared some sweet moments with her son on social media, with many of her fans showing some love for her new family, while others have shared some negative comments.

This time Paris posted a video on Instagram and TikTok, where Phoenix could be seen taking a nap and covered in a white blanket. “Sleepy. So cute. Oh. This little face,” Paris said to her son in the video. London also made an appearance in the clip, sleeping with a pink blanket.

“Oh the princess,” Paris said about her daughter. And while online users shared some sweet words about her motherhood journey, some others expressed concerns about her kids‘ sleeping arrangements. “Paris I love this so much! Be sure to check on safe sleep practices for your sweet little babies,” one person wrote in the comments, to which she responded “Thank you for letting me know,” adding a heart emoji.

As stated by The American Academy of Pediatrics, babies should not sleep with blankets before their first year due to suffocation risks. Other options to keep babies warm without blankets include keeping their room warmer than the rest of the other rooms and dressing them with wearable blankets, or other special clothing items.

Paris has been sharing her excitement after welcoming her two babies with husband Carter Reum. However, she continues to be protective of her kids amid hateful comments about her son’s appearance.

“Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable,” she previously wrote. “This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return.”