Paris Hilton was ‘hurt’ and ‘heartbroken’ after ‘cruel’ comments about her baby’s appearance

Paris Hilton felt very protective of her 10-month-old son Phoenix following a series of negative comments on social media. The reality star and businesswoman revealed that she was left “heartbroken” after seeing the hate coming from online users, commenting on her baby’s appearance.

“I couldn’t believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby,” she said during a recent interview with People. “You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel,” she said, “And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him.”

She went on to explain that she normally wouldn’t react to hateful comments, “but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world,” Paris added. “They’re that miserable in their lives that they would go and speak about a child in such a way.”

Paris also said she was grateful for all the positive messages and everyone who was sharing kind comments. “It makes me feel so grateful knowing that there’s so many people in the world that love and support me,” she said, “Sticking up for me meant the world to me, and to have people looking out for Phoenix in that way, it meant a lot.”

Paris previously shared a statement on Instagram following the comments. “My angel is perfectly healthy,” she said. “Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable. This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe.”