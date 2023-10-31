Paris Hilton pays tribute to Britney Spears with an iconic costume

This weekend, many of our favorite celebrities celebrated Halloween, treating us to a delightful array of jaw-dropping looks. Among these fun and creative costumes, one stood out prominently: Paris Hilton’s choice stood out. The American businesswoman, designer, and DJ paid a heartwarming tribute to her close friend by wearing the iconic blue outfit that the singer famously wore in the 2004 music video for “Toxic.” Hilton’s homage was a true testament to their friendship.

Paris posted several times featuring the costume. First, she shared a video of her modeling the outfit with Britney’s music as the soundtrack and the words, “In honor of our Queen 👸🏼, Happy Halloween 🎃.” She showed the similarities of her outfit and used the hashtag #IconsOnly 👑.

In the music video, Britney transformed into a sexy flight attendant in a suggestive blue outfit with a plunging neckline and a matching cap, along with eye-catching XXL earrings. Paris Hilton has replicated every single detail exactly. She even used a phone-shaped makeup bag to imitate one of Britney Spears’ most iconic looks.

She also posted an Instagram set of photos which included photos of the pop star and captioned it: “Icons support icons.” Her fans and friends quickly reacted and enthusiastically praised her Halloween costume.“I love it!” said designer Donatella Versace, while her sister Nicky Hilton commented, “You look beautiful.”

Other messages can be read as well, such as “Two legends,” “Only you could pull this off,” “You’ve surely made Britney very happy,” “Impressive,” “Paris is one of a kind,” “You’re an amazing friend,” “Iconic,” “This is how you break the internet”...

With all the buzz and controversy surrounding Britney Spears‘ memoir revelations, it’s no wonder that many other celebrities have decided to dress up as her this Halloween. We saw Jessica Alba looking spectacular with her friends Kira Hagaman and Kelly Sawyer Patricof, who recreated some unforgettable moments from the singer’s music videos, like the sparkling see-through bodysuit and her long platinum blonde hair from “Toxic,” the red latex jumpsuit from “Oops!... I Did It Again,” and her schoolgirl look with braids from “Baby One More Time.”