Inside Kim Kardashian’s spooky Halloween party: ‘She outdid herself’

Kim Kardashian organized one of the most fun Halloween parties. The reality star and businesswoman took a moment out of her busy schedule to plan an epic party, as the spooky season is one of the favorite holidays for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

This time Kim decided to go all out with the scary decorations, which seemed to be from a horror movie and included many different props. Kim took to Instagram to give fans and followers a glimpse of the incredible decor and details, including different rooms with specific themes.

The outside of the home was transformed into what seemed to be an abandoned haunted house, with spooky lighting and spider webs, while every room was carefully transformed with fake blood, broken furniture, scary dolls, rats, skulls, and even fake body parts inside a fridge, to create a chilling scenario.

The haunted house was located in Kim’s backyard in her Los Angeles mansion, and it seemed to also include actors, as she shared a clip of a person dressed up as the iconic possessed character from The Exorcist. A wall made of skulls was also featured, which seemed to be inspired by the Catacombs of Paris.

“Spooky haunted house,” Kim wrote on Instagram Stories, revealing that she went “all out” for this year’s Halloween party. “She outdid herself on this one for real for real,” one person wrote on social media, while someone else commented, “Kim you are so brave for posting those scary videos.”