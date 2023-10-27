Justin Timberlake turns off Instagram comments following Britney Spears revelations

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ relationship has been heavily discussed over the past couple of weeks. The release of Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me,” revealed many facts about herself and Timberlake, including multiple accounts of cheating and the fact that Timberlake broke up with her via text. The revelations have prompted plenty of fan backlash, with Timberlake turning off his Instagram comments.

Sources close to Timberlake said that he decided to turn off his comments due to the hateful, disgusting things people were saying” on his page, reports Page Six. Other sources claim that Timberlake is not happy with the book’s release and that he had no plans of communicating with Spears. “Justin has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her,” said a source to the Daily Mail. “Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book.”

Another source claims the release of Spears’ book were a weight on Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s anniversary celebration. “Britney’s book coming out with all the revelations coming from it has not been the best for his anniversary celebrations,” said another source. “Having it in the zeitgeist hasn’t been a topic of constant conversation, but Justin and Jessica have definitely talked about it.”

Spears and Timberlake were one of pop’s most popular celebrity couples. The two started dating in the late ‘90s, having a history when they were both kids and a part of the Micky Mouse Club. The two broke up in 2002, with Spears claiming that he broke up with her via text while she was shooting the music video for her song “Overprotected.”

“It’s over!!!” read the text.