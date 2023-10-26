Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari says he is ‘proud’ of her after reading her memoir

Britney Spears has shared some incredible and unexpected revelations about her personal and professional life in her new memoir ‘The Woman in Me.’ The iconic singer has mentioned many celebrities and A-List stars, detailing some of her experiences and struggles, including her love life and family relationships.

The 41-year-old musician also mentions her ex-husband Sam Asghari despite their recent split, as it is known that the 29-year-old actor filed for divorce in August, just one year after their marriage.

It was reported that the memoir did not have any changes made after their separation, which means it didn’t influence her storytelling in the book. During a recent conversation with TMZ, Asghari shared his thoughts about the memoir, when asked about how he felt about being mentioned and described by the singer as “a gift from God.”

“I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t even drink,” she also details in the book, revealing that she was “instantly smitten” after first meeting him on the set of her 2016 music video ‘Slumber Party’ featuring Tinashe. “I knew I wanted him in my life immediately,” she declared. “The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other.”

After reading the memoir, Asghari said that he was happy about the description of their love story before the split. “That made me smile, to be honest,” he said to TMZ. “I’m freakin’ proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world,” the actor added, after previously admitting that she “put a lot of work to [writing the book,] and it was very hard.”