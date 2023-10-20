Britney Spears shares statement as names like Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell make headlines

Britney Spears is making it clear she’s not trying to hurt anyone with The Woman in Me. Spears has been making headlines all week with the release of her book, which is out on October 24. There have already been many revelations, with big names in the mix like Justin Timberlake, and Colin Farrell. On Friday, the singer penned a statement on her Instagram, sharing her intentions.

Timberlake has made the most headlines in regards to the book. While Spears did not say names in her statement she assured, “My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means.” That was then, “That’s in the past, she wrote.

The singer went on to call out the press, “I don’t like the headlines I am reading” she wrote, saying “That’s exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago.”



For Spears, who was recently pulled over, she says she’s moved on, “and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here”, saying it gave her “closure.” “This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written,“ she wrote. “Although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future,” the 41-year-old continued.

The “Lucky” singer said her hope is that the book “can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or understood” and her motive “was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it’s dumb and silly.”

Timberlake and Farrell

Although the book was accidentally released ahead of time in Mexico, many parts are still under wraps. However, what has been revealed, has shocked many, like her admission that she terminated a pregnancy because Timberlake was not ready to be a father.

With Timberlake’s past out in the open, a source told People yesterday that the singer is doing great, working on new music, and focused on his family. The NSYNC star was recently spotted watching an Elton John concert with his wife, Jessica Biel.

Another big Hollywood name has been Farrell. The singer details a two-week-long passionate rendezvous with the In Bruges star. They got connected after her split from Timberlake, which she said left her heart broken. After Timberlake allegedly slept with six or seven girls since they officially broke up, she decided it was time to move on.

A club promoter connected her with Farrell, and she described their time together as a “Brawl.” “Brawl is the only word for it—we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight,” she wrote, per TIME.



When they attended the premiere of Farrell’s 2003 movie, The Recruit, Spears said she was not over Timberlake. “As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet.”