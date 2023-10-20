Justin Timberlake reportedly in a ‘great place’ and working on music amid Britney Spears’ memoir

Justin Timberlake found himself in the headlines this week, but it was not for the Trolls movie. The singer’s personal life was unraveled as Britney Spears’ memoir, ’The Woman in Me‘ revealed she was once impregnanted by him, but it was terminated because he “wasn’t happy” about it. He has been radio silent on social media, but insiders have shared an update.

Talking to PEOPLE, a source said the NYSNC singer is focusing on his family. The 42-year-old singer is married to Jessica Biel, and they share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3. “He’s happy at home with Jess and their kids, and he’s focusing on new music,” they told the outlet. “He’s in such a great place.” The couple was recently spotted enjoying an Elton John concert.

Spears’ book comes out tomorrow, October 20, and it is already the #1 best-selling book on Amazon. PEOPLE have been sharing excerpts from the book, revealing the former lover’s secret pregnancy earlier this week.



While Britney hoped to one day have children with Timberlake because she was in love with him, she wrote, that Justin was sure he didn’t want to be a father. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. She called the termination, “one of the most agonizing” moments of her life.



Concerned A-Listers

Spears’ memoir was reportedly delayed back in May over concerned Hollywood stars. It’s not confirmed if Timberlake was one of those people, but according to a report at the time by The Sun, there were “nervous A-listers” concerned about what’s inside. “There are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar,” they said.

They reported that lawyers were concerned over claims that she had an affair with two Hollywood stars, and “Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written.”

One of those affairs was revealed this week. In the memoir, she admits to cheating on Timberlake with Australian dancer Wade Robson after finding out that he cheated on her with another celebrity. “We were out one night, and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night,” she writes, per The Sun. According to Spears, she confessed to Timberlake, and they agreed to move past it.