Christina Aguilera would rather not be in Britney Spears’ memoir

Christina Aguilera would rather avoid discussing the past. The singer was featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where she was asked about Britney Spears and her upcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me,” which will be released on October 24. If she had a choice, Aguilera would prefer to be left out of it.

Kimmel asked Aguilera if she was hoping to be featured in the memoir, prompting a funny response. “Am I hoping? I’m hoping that everything is all good with her and everything’s beautiful,” she said. "I think the future should be celebrated." But Kimmel didn’t let her off the hook, asking her if again if she preferred to be featured or to not be featured. He said that he was hopig to be mentioned, and Aguilera said she’d “rather it be you than me."

"So hopefully you'll be in it," she said. "You'll make the book."

Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears’ history

Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears were the two most prominent pop stars of the early aughts, with fans pitting them against each other. The media often referred to Spears as the good girl, while Aguilera was the bad girl. Infamously, in 2003, the two shared the stage with Madonna, with each sharing a kiss with her. When they were kids, they were also a part of “The New Mickey Mouse Club,” where they were teen pop sensations.

“I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It’s like, if I’m going to be demure and innocent, that’s okay. But if I’m going to just be myself, I’m trouble,” said Aguilera in an interview in 2009 with Cosmopolitan.

In 2021, following the news of Spears’ conservatorship battle, Aguilera showed her support in a social media post, sharing a photo of the two when they were young girls. She wrote a lengthy post, advocating for Spears and wishing her the best. "To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world," she wrote.