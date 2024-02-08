Christina Aguilera wows with new look wearing nude ensemble at Las Vegas performance

Christina Aguilera is back on stage! The talented performer recently made headlines for her jaw-dropping look at the 2024 Grammys, with many praising her for her stunning looks and sweet moments with Karol G after she presented the singer with her first Grammy award.

Now the 43-year-old musician is making a successful return to Las Vegas, to her highly anticipated show at the Venetian’s Voltaire Belle de Nuit. Christina debuted a new look, wearing an eye-catching nude ensemble, consisting of a leotard and matching boots.

©Instagram/Christina Aguilera





The singer wore her hair in short waves and accessorized with a statement necklace, performing some of her hit songs and surprising the audience with an incredible show, full of intricate choreographies, multiple wardrobe changes, and her signature vocals.

New dates for her Las Vegas shows were recently announced, from April to August 2024. “Now Back 2 Business,” Christina wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from her latest performance, where she also wore a black leotard and a sparkly minidress. “Many more midnights to come,” she wrote in January, sharing her excitement for her residency.

“Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter. I couldn’t think of a better way to bid farewell to this incredible year than to spend this night in LAS VEGAS with all of you,” she wrote in December, sharing her appreciation for her fans, celebrating New Year’s Eve.

“Surrounded by your energy and enthusiasm. Cheers to the magical moments we’ll create, the music that will fill our hearts, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.