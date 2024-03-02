Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Christina Aguilera, Kylie Jenner, Karol G, and more

It’s Friday and the first day of March! Just like we did in 2023, we are rounding up the best TikToks posted by your favorite stars each week. From hilarious sketches by Nick Cannon, besties North West and Lala Anthony, and Kylie Jenner’s morning with her kids, get ready to be entertained with the 10 best celebrity TikTok of the week.

1. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera and Drew Berrymore teach us how to be a Diva.

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares her morning routine with her kids Stormi and Aire Webster. The video surprised fans who thought she always had a nanny doing things like making breakfast.

3. Karol G

Karol G has fans saying she must have been Mexican in a past life after her cover of “El rey” by the legendary Vicente Fernández.

4. Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon shares a hilarious sketch joking about how women want partners to participate in their food photos.

5. Anitta

Anitta shares moments from her experience in Chile where she was surrounded by fans.

6. Yris Palmer

Yris Palmer and her friend Kylie dance to a remix of Don Omar’s “Dile.” Palmer was wearing one of Jenner’s dresses and plugged her brand’s release in the caption, so it seems like a strategic marketing ploy, that worked. It has over 22.6 million views and over 3.2 million likes at the time of the publication.

7. North West

North West and her “best friend” Lala Anthony make a hilarious video and reveals she’s been trying to hook Anthony up with Michael B Jordan.

@kimandnorth It’s your Besty Miss Miss Westy don’t try to test me it’s gonna get messy it’s gonna get messy Jess Jess bless me bless me . Go follow @@lala ♬ original sound - 𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙏𝙄𝙁𝙔

8. Reese Witherspoom

Reese Witherspoon gets emotional watching her 2006 speech at the SAG Awards 18 years later.

9. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello and her new blonde hair use one of Tana Mongeau’s hilarious soundbites, “bleach and tone.”

10. Doja Cat

Doja Cat makes her return to TikTok after three months posting.... this.