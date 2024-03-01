Pet of the week: This adorable dog is a dental assistant for children in Ecuador

Going to the dentist can be a little stressful for adults and kids, but for this dentist’s office in Ecuador, patients are more than happy to make an appointment. This hard-working pup named Aldo has been helping kids feel more comfortable during their appointments, snuggling and calming them while they undergo their treatment.

The beloved pet works at Parque Dental and is known as an important member of the team, especially around kids that show signs of stress and nervousness. Aldo has quickly become a local celebrity in Ecuador, even going on national television to showcase his love for kids.

The 7-year-old “dogtor” recently celebrated his birthday with the rest of the staff, and kids even attended, singing him a happy birthday and showing their love and appreciation for him. Aldo also went viral after the dental office started sharing the wholesome moments he spent with his patients.

“This is Aldo. He is Ecuador’s first dental assistant dog. He’s an emotional support pup with special skills that allow him to stay with children during their appointments. He helps reduce their stress, increase their trust in the dentist, and reinforce their self-esteem,” the viral post reads.

Patients have also shared their experiences on social media, with parents of the kids revealing that they wished they could make an appointment with Aldo. “Nothing better than the love of a kid to a dog,” the social media site reads, with many describing it as a “beautiful project” and praising the dental office for their attention.

“The best part is when Aldo makes our younger patients smile,” Glenda Aries, a doctor at Parque Dental, revealed.

