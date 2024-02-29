Whether we like it or not, some of our personality traits are tied to our zodiac sign, with some signs being more emotional than others, while others might be a little more intuitive and some even more extroverted. When it comes to our pets, there are definitely different personalities as well, and some of these are the perfect match for their owners.

If you are curious about which dog breed would you be according to your zodiac sign, here are the 12 signs and their perfect match.