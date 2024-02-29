Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Whether we like it or not, some of our personality traits are tied to our zodiac sign, with some signs being more emotional than others, while others might be a little more intuitive and some even more extroverted. When it comes to our pets, there are definitely different personalities as well, and some of these are the perfect match for their owners.
If you are curious about which dog breed would you be according to your zodiac sign, here are the 12 signs and their perfect match.
Pet of the week: Messi, the dog star who won performance of the year for ‘Anatomy of a Fall’
Pisces celebrities: From Rihanna and Olivia Rodrigo to Eva Longoria and Eva Mendes
Your tarot card according to your zodiac sign: Which one did you get?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!