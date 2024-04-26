©GettyImages
GHOST STORIES

Christina Aguilera talks about her supernatural encounters: ‘You have to be careful’

Christina concluded by detailing one of her beauty tricks to feel “rejuvenated.”

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Christina Aguilera is a believer. The acclaimed singer opened up about some interesting matters in her personal and professional life, including astrology, ghost stories, beauty tips, and even her favorite red carpet look at the moment.

During her latest interview with Nylon, Christina revealed that she believes in astrology and totally identifies with her zodiac sign. “I’m a Sagittarius (my birthday is December 18), and I totally believe in it. I feel being a Sagittarius captures my adventurous spirit. I’m all about freedom, exploration, and expressing myself,” she said to the publication.

Clarins New Product Launch Party©GettyImages

“I also have that fiery energy. It’s pretty on brand with me not liking to be boxed in or contained. I need to roam, travel, and push boundaries,” Christina added. When asked if she has ghost stories to share, she admitted that she “had some supernatural encounters for sure.”

“Some in childhood, and then in a house I bought as an adult, both were really freaky. I have some stories! I love ghost shows and hearing about others’ experiences for sure. I do not mess with Ouiji boards or anything like that — you have to be careful about calling unwanted energy in,” the singer said to Nylon.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-PRESS ROOM©GettyImages

Further in the interview, she confessed that she also gets caught up in internet rabbit holes; “Sometimes you get caught up in these stories online and realize, “What the hell am I even watching!?” I sometimes get caught up in true-crime stories,” she said.

Christina Aguilera Opening Night Show At Voltaire At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas©GettyImages

She also praised Zendaya for her latest red carpet looks and revealed that some of her favorite breakup songs are from Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, and Billie Eilish.

Christina concluded by detailing one of her beauty tricks. “I love to do an ice bath for my face. Whether I’m traveling or having long days, it helps with puffiness and redness. My skin feels rejuvenated and it lifts my mental state a bit,” she said.

