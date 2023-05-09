The release of Britney Spears’ memoir is delayed as concerned Hollywood stars send legal letters

Britney Spears’ attempt to tell her story has reportedly been put on hold. The singer confirmed last year in April 2022 that a memoir was on the way. The book is seemingly finished, but according to a new report by The Sun, it’s been put on hold because there are “nervous A-listers” that are concerned about what’s inside.



Britney’s book deal was won by the publishing house Simon & Schuster and is reportedly worth as much as $15 million. The Sun reported on Sunday that lawyers are concerned over claims that she had an affair with two Hollywood stars.

The “brutally honest” book has been put on hold while legal teams are on the case. “Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written,” an insider told the outlet.

Ready to tell her story, the source said she throws people under the bus and talks about past relationships with actors and “people from the music world” which will be revealed for the first time ever. “There are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar,” they said.



The book was due in February and is expected to come out at the end of the year. However, a source said, “There are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out.”

Spears’ memoir, which has journalist Sam Lasky as a ghostwriter, will cover her conservatorship, her marriage to Sam Asghari, and other topics she has never spoken about publicly. The “Oops I Did it Again” singer “wants this to be her moment she talks to the world” and “set the record straight,” the insider continued.



Spears publicly dated Justin Timberlake, choreographer Wade Robson, actor Colin Farrell, and paparazzo Adnan Ghalib. She’s been married 3 times, marrying her childhood friend Jason Alexander, who infamously trespassed on her wedding, for 55 hours in 2004 before it was annulled, Kevin Federline, that same year, and now, Asghari.

When Spears talked about the book in April 2022, she brought up Timberlake. “But instead of using my heart … I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin so respectfully did when he apologies to Janet and me,” she wrote, referencing Timberlake’s apology to the women last year in March.