Britney Spears confirms her upcoming memoir and mentions Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has confirmed she has a memoir on the way. On Monday, the singer shared screenshots of her notes on Instagram, where she called the process, “healing and therapeutic.” She also mentioned her ex, Justin Timberlake, before sharing a couple of stories about her past.



In late February, Page Six revealed that Britney sealed a multi-million dollar book deal that is said to be worth as much as $15 million. “I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic…it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life…I’ve never been able to express openly!!” Britney wrote in the post. Her fiancé/ possible husband Sam Asghari commented, “I’m buying the first copy.”

While the world is more than ready to read Britney’s book, the singer shared her thoughts about how some people could find it “irrelevant,” after all these years. “But instead of using my heart … I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin so respectfully did when he apologies to Janet and me,” she continued, referencing Timberlake’s apology to the women last year in March.

“Although he was never bullied or threatened by his family…he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later !!! Timing is EVERYTHING !!! Good timing is the BITCH !!! Anyway….I just wanted to let people KNOW I CARE !!! AND I’M SO SORRY,” she added.



©Britney Spears





In January, The Sun reported Britney’s plans to pen her own memoir to counter the claimsJamie Lynn Spears made in her book Things I Should Have Said. The artist then brought up her mother Lynne and sister in the post. “My mom and my sister also did the ‘intellectual approach’ in indulgence by writing their own books as I couldn’t even get a cup of coffee or drive my car or really anything !!! I’m not the type of person to bring up UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS well because it’s just NOT RESPECTFUL. …. but come on LET’S ACTUALLY TALK ABOUT IT.”



The “Toxic” singer then shared one of the many stories we will probably read in her book. She explained that when she was living in Louisiana during COVID-19 she went to Target to pick things up and “a lady” and her dad told her shouldn’t get out of the car. “My security got out of the car, I WAITED” she wrote. “I’ve never felt more like nothing in my life … of course they say no they never did that because they forgot !! Unfortunately folks I DON’T FORGET !!! And I’m here to remind people what NOT TO DO like my family did to me so we can be better,” she continued.